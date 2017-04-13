April 27, 1521 - " Magellan killed in...

April 27, 1521 - " Magellan killed in the Philippines

After traveling three-quarters of the way around the globe, Portuguese navigator Ferdinand Magellan is killed during a tribal skirmish on Mactan Island. Magellan was helping a local chief conquer a rival tribe when he was injured and left behind by his retreating comrades.

