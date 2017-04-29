American nat'l found guilty of use of...

American nat'l found guilty of use of trafficked person, child abuse

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Sun-Star

AMERICAN national Wayne Melbourne Littlefield was yesterday convicted of sexually abusing a minor inside a hotel in downtown Cebu in 2011. Regional Trial Court Branch 24 Judge Jose Nathaniel Andal found Littlefield guilty of child abuse, which is punishable by Republic Act 7610 , and use of a trafficked person under RA 9208 .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Spicer: No female White House staff... Mar '17 Texxy 38
News 'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave... Feb '17 duck femocrats 3
News BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07) Feb '17 Norm 230
News 'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11) Jan '17 Jew on stick 15
News Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08) Jan '17 Sarah natindim 18
News Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex... Jan '17 spud 4
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) Jan '17 DFlip 79
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,928 • Total comments across all topics: 280,625,294

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC