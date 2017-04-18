Airline offers $110 flights to the Ph...

Airline offers $110 flights to the Philippines

Read more: Daily Mail

Forget Bali, the Philippines is being billed as the latest must-see destination - as low cost airline, Cebu Pacific offers travellers one-way tickets for $110. The airline is hailing the Southeast Asian country as the 'alternative, affordable luxury destination to rival Aussie favourite Bali,' and encouraging visitors to take in the unspoilt attractions.

