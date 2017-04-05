Aguirre vows 'transparent' probe into...

Aguirre vows 'transparent' probe into Tadeco-Bucor deal

JUSTICE Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II pledge Wednesday to conduct a transparent investigation into the alleged anomalous deal between the Tagum Agricultural Development Corporation's and the Bureau of Corrections . House Speaker Alvarez Pantaleon Alvarez had said that the deal signed by Bucor with Tadeco, the biggest banana exporter in the country owned by the family of Representative Antonio Floirendo Jr. , is "disadvantageous to the government."

