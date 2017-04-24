Abu Sayyaf member arrested with cop wanted in Oro
THE Abu Sayyaf member who was arrested along with a police official due to an attempt to rescue another terrorist member in Clarin, Bohol over the weekend, has a pending arrest warrant in Cagayan de Oro City for double murder with attempted murder charges. Renierlo Dongon, the suspected Abu Sayyaf member caught in Bohol with Superintendent Maria Christina Nobleza, deputy regional chief of Davao Crime Laboratory, is facing double murder with attempted murder charges at the Regional Trial Court Branch 23 under Judge Vincent Rosales.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Spicer: No female White House staff...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|38
|'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave...
|Feb '17
|duck femocrats
|3
|BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07)
|Feb '17
|Norm
|230
|'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11)
|Jan '17
|Jew on stick
|15
|Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Sarah natindim
|18
|Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex...
|Jan '17
|spud
|4
|Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08)
|Jan '17
|DFlip
|79
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC