Abu Sayyaf member arrested with cop wanted in Oro

THE Abu Sayyaf member who was arrested along with a police official due to an attempt to rescue another terrorist member in Clarin, Bohol over the weekend, has a pending arrest warrant in Cagayan de Oro City for double murder with attempted murder charges. Renierlo Dongon, the suspected Abu Sayyaf member caught in Bohol with Superintendent Maria Christina Nobleza, deputy regional chief of Davao Crime Laboratory, is facing double murder with attempted murder charges at the Regional Trial Court Branch 23 under Judge Vincent Rosales.

