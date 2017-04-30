Abu Sayyaf commander Al Habsi killed

KOTA KINABALU: The most notorious Abu Sayyaf commander, Al Habsi Misaya, the man who has been terrorising Sabah with his kidnappings and murders, has been killed. Al Habsi, the violent drug addict responsible for the beheading of Malaysian Bernard Then, was shot dead while riding a motorcycle with another Abu Sayyaf member, Barak Sahibul, the son of sub-commander Hatib Ummal Sahibul, in Jolo island.

