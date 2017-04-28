7 drug suspects, minor caught in drug...

7 drug suspects, minor caught in drug bust

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Sun-Star

POLICE caught three suspected drug pushers and five users, including a 16-year-old, in a buy-bust in Barangays Poblacion and Suba in Danao City yesterday dawn. The Danao City Police collared alleged shabu traders Rhonneil Pumar Abad, 47; Hilario Alcaria Nazara, 34; and Reyanne Capangpangan Alerta, 33. Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Spicer: No female White House staff... Mar '17 Texxy 38
News 'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave... Feb '17 duck femocrats 3
News BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07) Feb '17 Norm 230
News 'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11) Jan '17 Jew on stick 15
News Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08) Jan '17 Sarah natindim 18
News Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex... Jan '17 spud 4
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) Jan '17 DFlip 79
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,181 • Total comments across all topics: 280,617,856

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC