7 drug suspects, minor caught in drug bust

POLICE caught three suspected drug pushers and five users, including a 16-year-old, in a buy-bust in Barangays Poblacion and Suba in Danao City yesterday dawn. The Danao City Police collared alleged shabu traders Rhonneil Pumar Abad, 47; Hilario Alcaria Nazara, 34; and Reyanne Capangpangan Alerta, 33. Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets.

