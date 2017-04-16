7 dead, 2 missing in northern Cebu flash flood

The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office confirmed that as of 3 p.m., Sunday, April 16, seven bodies were recovered in the wake of the flash floods in Carmen town and Danao City in northern Cebu. The bodies recovered were those of Rowena Acencion, 38, and her sons Joyed, 12, and Ivan, 10, of Barangay Duwal-og.

