6 men detained in Oslob not terrorists

THE six "suspicious-looking" men held by the police in Oslob town, southern Cebu for questioning on Thursday night, April 20, are not members of a terror group, an intelligence officer said. The officer, who requested anonymity, said the six men were cleared and released past 10 a.m., Friday, April 21, after a police officer vouched that one of the men is his relative.

