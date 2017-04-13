6 killed in anti-drug ops

Police anti-narcotics operations raged on through the Holy Week, leaving six suspected drug dealers dead in five provinces in Central Luzon and Southern Tagalog regions. In Botolan, Zambales, a buy-bust operation led to a shootout that ended in the death of suspect Jun R. Baylon, alias "Art", 39, of Dinalupihan, Bataan; and his unidentified cohort last Holy Wednesday.

