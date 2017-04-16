6 dead in floods triggered by 'Crising' in Cebu province
Six persons were killed by floods caused by tropical depression "Crising" Sunday morning in Danao City and Carmen town in northern Cebu, an official said. Julius Regner, spokesman of the Cebu Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office , said five persons were washed away by floodwaters in Carmen town, while one drowned in the flood in Danao City.
