5.6-magnitude quake jolts Philippines

Manila, April 10 - An earthquake measuring 5.6 on the Richter scale jolted Philippines' Samar Island on Monday, officials said. The quake was detected 137 km northwest of Calbayog town and some 507 km southeast of Manila, with the epicentre located at a depth of 8.2 km, according to the US Geological Survey .

Chicago, IL

