5.4-magnitude earthquake jolts Southern Luzon, Metro Manila areas

AN EARTHQUAKE of 5.4-magnitude hit the Southern Luzon and some Metro Manila areas at 8:58 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4, state volcanologist said. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology reported on its website that the earthquakes epicenter was determined at northwest of Tingloy town in Batangas, with a depth of three kilometers.

Chicago, IL

