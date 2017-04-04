5.4-magnitude earthquake jolts Southern Luzon, Metro Manila areas

AN EARTHQUAKE of 5.4-magnitude hit the Southern Luzon and some Metro Manila areas at 8:58 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4, state volcanologist said. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology reported on its website that the earthquakes epicenter was determined at northwest of Tingloy town in Batangas, with a depth of three kilometers.

