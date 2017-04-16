21-year-old woman bitten by snake in Guadalupe pilgrimage

A 21-YEAR-OLD woman was bitten by a snake while trekking at the Igbalalay Hills for the Our Lady of Guadalupe Shrine pilgrimage in Barangay Tablon, Cagayan de Oro City last April 13. According to Chief Inspector Ian Borinaga, who was assigned for the area security of the pilgrimage, the victim was crossing the river when she got bitten by the snake on the foot. The said area was near the Station Three cross of the pilgrimage.

