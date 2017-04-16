21-year-old woman bitten by snake in ...

21-year-old woman bitten by snake in Guadalupe pilgrimage

Next Story Prev Story
27 min ago Read more: Sun-Star

A 21-YEAR-OLD woman was bitten by a snake while trekking at the Igbalalay Hills for the Our Lady of Guadalupe Shrine pilgrimage in Barangay Tablon, Cagayan de Oro City last April 13. According to Chief Inspector Ian Borinaga, who was assigned for the area security of the pilgrimage, the victim was crossing the river when she got bitten by the snake on the foot. The said area was near the Station Three cross of the pilgrimage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Spicer: No female White House staff... Mar '17 Texxy 38
News 'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave... Feb '17 duck femocrats 3
News BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07) Feb '17 Norm 230
News 'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11) Jan '17 Jew on stick 15
News Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08) Jan '17 Sarah natindim 18
News Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex... Jan '17 spud 4
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) Jan '17 DFlip 79
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,445 • Total comments across all topics: 280,319,992

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC