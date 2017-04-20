2 teenage NPA members surrender

2 teenage NPA members surrender

A BROKEN promise prompted alias Junjun, 18, a rebel returnee, to surrender along with alias Rose, 15, to the authorities last week after the New People's Army fail to grant their pledge to send them back to school, which initially lured them to join the rebel ranks. Appearing on Wednesday, April 19 before the media during Armed Forces of the Philippines-Philippine National Police press forum at The Royal Mandaya Hotel, Junjun said they decided to leave the communist movement after realizing the apparent deception of the rebels of helping them and taking advantage of their innocence to advance their cause.

