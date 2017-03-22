Zamboanga Peninsula corn production u...

Zamboanga Peninsula corn production up by 17.61%

According to the Philippine Statistics Authority, the 2016 total corn production had reached 258,951 metric tons from the previous year's 220,180 metric tons. The increase of production was due to the unified information dissemination and the adaptation of farmers to new technologies, said the Department of Agriculture regional office.

