Wider participation in Limasawa's 496th First Mass celebration urged
A local official asked the people in Southern Leyte to participate in the 496th First Mass celebration in Limasawa town after Malacanang declared March 31 as special non-working day in the province. Lone district Representative Roger Mercado asked locals to help in the promotion of Limasawa's significant role in Philippine history by participating in various events.
