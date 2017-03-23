Two Malaysian crewmen held by Abu Say...

Two Malaysian crewmen held by Abu Sayyaf rescued in Sulu

By Francis T. Wakefield A Fleet-Marine team composed of sailors and marines under the Armed Forces of the Philippines Joint Task Force Sulu successfully rescued on Thursday, March 23, two Malaysian hostages held-captive by the Abu Sayyaf Group in the seawaters off Kalinggalang Caluang near Pata island, Sulu Province. AFP Western Mindanao Command spokeswoman Army Captain Jo-Ann D. Petinglay, said the two Malaysians were rescued as a result of focused military operation launched by combined forces of the Philippine Marine Ready Force Sulu led by Major Angcap, Marine Special Operations Group, and Marine Battalion Landing Teams 1 and 3 in Kalinggalang Caluang.

