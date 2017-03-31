Truck rams post; 5 killed, 9 injured
FIVE people, including a child, died and nine others were injured after a truck, loaded with bags of rice, rammed into a concrete post in R.T. Lim town in Zamboanga Sibigay province. Witnesses said the truck was negotiating a newly-concreted road from Barangay Malubal to Barangay Katipunan in R.T. Lim when it lost its brake while going downhill along Kilometer 5. The driver, who was one of the fatalities, was able to bring the vehicle for another three kilometers before it rammed into a concrete post beside the road.
