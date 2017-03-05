Troops search abducted Duterte couple in Zamboanga del Norte
THE Joint Task Forces Zamboanga and Basilan deployed troops to assist in the search and rescue operations of a couple seized by gunmen in Zamboanga del Norte. Western Mindanao Command Chief Carlito Galvez Jr. said the Naval Forces Western Mindanao has also maximized and alerted its task groups in all areas in the region to help locate the couple-victims.
