Troops rescue kidnapped boat skipper

Pursuing government troops has rescued the skipper of the tugboat towing a cargo ship hijacked two days by suspected Abu Sayyaf bandits off Basilan province, a military official said Saturday, March 25. Colonel Juvymax Uy, Joint Task Force Basilan commander, disclosed that Aurelio Agacac, the skipper of M/T Tug R9 towing the cargo vessel, Supper Shuttle Roro 9, is now in their custody. Uy said the troops rescued Agacac around 5:30 a.m. Saturday in the village of Basakan, Hadji Mohammad Ajul, Basilan.

