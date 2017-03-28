Troops rescue another Filipino sailor

Troops have rescued another Filipino sailor following four days of unrelenting, intensive and extensive search-rescue-recovery operations aided by intelligence and civil-military operations in Basilan. Major General Carlito Galvez Jr., Western Mindanao Command chief, said Laurencio Tiro, 62, was rescued around 10:30 p.m. Monday, March 27, along the shore of Sitio Sasa in Barangay Basakan, Hadji Mohammad Ajul, Basilan.

