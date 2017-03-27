Three more Malaysians rescued

KOTA KINABALU: The three remaining Malaysians held hostage by Abu Sayyaf for the last eight months were rescued by the Filipino military in Jolo late Sunday. Eastern Sabah Security Command commander Datuk Wan Bari Bari Wan Abd Khalid said that the three Fandy Bakran, 27, Mohd Jumadil Rahim 24, and Mohd Ridzuan Ismail, 33,are currently in the custody of the Philippines military.

