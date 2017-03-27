Three Malaysian kidnap victims held by Abu Sayyaf rescued in Sulu

Three Malaysian nationals earlier kidnap by Abu Sayyaf bandits were rescued by the military in Sulu Sunday night, March 26. Initial reports reaching the Armed Forces of the Philippines-Western Mindanao Command in Zamboanga City, identified the rescued victims as Zulkipli Bin Ali, Mohammad Ridzuan Bin Ismail, and Fandy Bin Bakran. Reports said the three were rescued by members of the Joint Task Force Sulu who were then conducting focus military operations in the vicinity of Barangay Jinggan, Panglima Estino, Sulu, at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday .

