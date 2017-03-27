The Philippine president is pushing f...

The Philippine president is pushing for power 'fuelled by the barrel of the gun'

Three turbulent decades after the Philippines shed dictatorship, President Rodrigo Duterte is offering a return to authoritarian rule as a solution to all the problems democracy has failed to fix. In a series of recent speeches, Duterte has repeatedly said martial law may be needed to save his nation of 100 million people from descending into drug, crime and terrorism-induced anarchy.

Chicago, IL

