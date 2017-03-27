Thanks for the tractors but a political problem requires a political solution - Jaafar
The government must deliver a "political solution" to end the Bangsamoro armed struggle by fully implementing the 2014 Comprehensive Agreement on Bangsamoro through the passage of an acceptable enabling law, said Ghazali Jaafar, the new chair of the Bangsamoro Transition Commission who is also first vice chair of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front . "This is a political problem and it can only satisfy the Bangsamoro people pag na-deliver ang political solution ," Jaafar said Wednesday at the Waterfront Insular Hotel Davao during the celebration of the 3rd anniversary of the signing of the CAB on March 27, 2014.
