TESDA, Coca-Cola to give STAR scholarships to 40,000 women

About 40,000 women owning sari-sari stores and carinderias will receive scholarships training under the Sari-Sari Store Training and Access to Resources program of the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority in partnership with Coca-Coca Philippines. It added that STAR would provide women access to business skills training, as well as access to business capital, assets and peer mentoring support.

