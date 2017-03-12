Teen faces raps for rape
A 17-YEAR-OLD boy is facing charges before the court after he allegedly raped a 17-year-old girl in a neighborhood in Davao City. The accused is charged with violation of the Republic Act 8353, otherwise known as The Anti-Rape Law, and the Republic Act 7610, otherwise known as The Special Protection Against Child Abuse.
