Suspected drug pusher killed in Danao City shootout

1 hr ago Read more: Sun-Star

POLICE killed a suspected drug pusher in a shootout in Barangay Maslog, Danao City at 1:28 a.m., Friday, March 10. Seized during the operation was 10.16 grams of white crystals believed to be methamphetamine hydrochloride, locally known as "shabu," worth P119,888. Also recovered from the suspect was a .38 revolver with one misfired bullet, four empty shells of .357 bullets, and an empty shell of .38 bullet inside its cylinder.

Chicago, IL

