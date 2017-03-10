Suspected drug pusher killed in Danao City shootout

POLICE killed a suspected drug pusher in a shootout in Barangay Maslog, Danao City at 1:28 a.m., Friday, March 10. Seized during the operation was 10.16 grams of white crystals believed to be methamphetamine hydrochloride, locally known as "shabu," worth P119,888. Also recovered from the suspect was a .38 revolver with one misfired bullet, four empty shells of .357 bullets, and an empty shell of .38 bullet inside its cylinder.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.