Suspected big-time drug pusher surrenders to police
A SUSPECTED big-time drug pusher, who is a brother of an active police officer, surrendered to the police Wednesday afternoon, March 1. Chris Canlobo's surrender came 27 days after escaping operation carried out by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency -Central Visayas in Barangay Bulacao, Talisay City. Canlobo turned himself to Cebu Provincial Police Office Wednesday afternoon.
