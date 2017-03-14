Street play held to commemorate UP student's death
CEBU. Students led by Artista para sa nasyunalista Demokratiko at Rebolusyonaryong Sining , Anakbayan Cebu, and Kabataan Partylist held a street play in Colon Street to commemorate the death of University of the Philippines student Kristel Tejada 4 years ago. YOUTH groups continue to mourn the death of Kristel Tejada, a student of the University of the Philippines Manila, by staging a street theater performance in Colon Street, Cebu City around 6 p.m. Monday, March 13. The activity remembers Tejada's fourth death anniversary.
