Street play held to commemorate UP student's death

CEBU. Students led by Artista para sa nasyunalista Demokratiko at Rebolusyonaryong Sining , Anakbayan Cebu, and Kabataan Partylist held a street play in Colon Street to commemorate the death of University of the Philippines student Kristel Tejada 4 years ago. YOUTH groups continue to mourn the death of Kristel Tejada, a student of the University of the Philippines Manila, by staging a street theater performance in Colon Street, Cebu City around 6 p.m. Monday, March 13. The activity remembers Tejada's fourth death anniversary.

