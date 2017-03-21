Solar Philippines eyeing overseas inv...

Solar Philippines eyeing overseas investments

Manila Bulletin

Relatively pioneering player Solar Philippines opts to test its business case overseas with planned offshore solar farm developments starting this 2017. The company has grand ambitions of becoming a leading solar industry player in the world, contemplatively challenging the supremacy of other developed markets that already etched their foothold in the sector.

Chicago, IL

