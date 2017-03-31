Shell leads discussion on cleaner ene...

Shell leads discussion on cleaner energy future for the Asian region

Shell assembled experts from various fields to discuss the theme "Cleaner Energy Moves Asia" at this year's Powering Progress Together Forum, the fourth Asian edition and the first to be held in Singapore following a successful three-year run in Manila, Philippines. Powering Progress Together Singapore is the opening event for Make the Future Singapore, a four-day festival that features bright energy ideas and solutions that address the global energy challenge.

