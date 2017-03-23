Rodrigo Duterte is again flirting wit...

Rodrigo Duterte is again flirting with a dangerous change to the rule of law in the Philippines

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has again suggested that he may impose martial law in the Philippines to aid his brutal crackdown on the country's drug trade. He again mentioned it in December, in remarks lamenting the constitutional limits on the president's power to deal with security threats.

Chicago, IL

