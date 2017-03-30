Rescued Filipino says he survived on ...

Rescued Filipino says he survived on rain, fish for 2 months

MANILA, Philippines - A young Filipino fisherman returned home Thursday after getting lost at sea in a storm and drifting for nearly two months, during which he said his uncle starved to death, before he was rescued by a passing ship near Papua New Guinea. A smiling Rolando Omongos, 21, told reporters at Manila's airport that he survived on rainwater, raw fish and prayers during his ordeal, which started after he and his uncle set off from southern General Santos city to fish and became separated from fellow fishermen in a storm.

Chicago, IL

