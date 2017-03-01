Powerful aftershock hits quake-strick...

Powerful aftershock hits quake-stricken Philippine city

3 hrs ago Read more: The Nation

One person was killed and several others injured on Sunday when a powerful aftershock hit a southern Philippine city still recovering from a quake last month, authorities said. The 5.9-magnitude quake struck the southern city of Surigao and surrounding areas, causing some walls to collapse, government seismologists and civil defence officers said.

