Philippines takes big step back towards death penalty
A majority of politicians in the lower house of congress passed a second reading of the bill on Wednesday night. Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has been repeatedly accused of running death squads during his two decades as Davao mayor and expanding on those tactics in a national war on drugs AFP/TED ALJIBE MANILA: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's campaign to bring back the death penalty for drug-related crimes has cleared a major hurdle, with supporters backing it in congress but critics denouncing the planned killings as "inhumane".
