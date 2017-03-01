Philippines says condemns extrajudici...

Philippines says condemns extrajudicial killings, but none during drugs war

The Philippines on Saturday said it was committed to human rights and condemned extrajudicial killings but said those were "not to be confused" with incidents in its war on drugs, after a U.S. State Department report voiced concern about such deaths. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte attends the Asian Development Bank 50th anniversary celebration in Mandaluyong, Metro Manila, Philippines February 21, 2017.

Chicago, IL

