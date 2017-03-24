Philippines 'rice granary' heading toward industrialization

Central Luzon, the country's rice granary, is now moving towards industrialization, a reality that will have adverse effects on the region and country's food sufficiency, said the Philippine Statistics Authority . The PSA's 2015 Gross Regional Domestic Product, based on the 2002 Census of Agriculture , reported that Central Luzon is among the three regions in the country that have become predominantly industrial, along with Cordillera Administrative Region and Calabarzon .

