Philippines rescues 3 Malaysian kidnapped by Abu Sayyaf1 min ago
Manila, March 27 Philippine security forces have rescued three more Malaysian sailors kidnapped by the Abu Sayyaf terror group, said Malaysian officials on Monday. The Eastern Security Command of Sabah confirmed to official news agency Bernama that the rescue of the hostages took place on Sunday night during a Philippine Army operation on the island of Jolo, Efe news reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Spicer: No female White House staff...
|Mar 11
|Texxy
|38
|'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave...
|Feb '17
|duck femocrats
|3
|BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07)
|Feb '17
|Norm
|230
|'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11)
|Jan '17
|Jew on stick
|15
|Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Sarah natindim
|18
|Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex...
|Jan '17
|spud
|4
|Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08)
|Jan '17
|DFlip
|79
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC