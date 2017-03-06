Philippines protests 'Madam Secretary' portrayal of leader

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine government has protested the depiction of a fictional leader of its country who makes a pass at the female U.S. Secretary of State in the CBS drama "Madam Secretary." A video teaser of the episode airing Sunday shows the middle-aged Filipino character with a bloodied nose after being punched by the titular character, U.S. Secretary of State Elizabeth McCord, played by Tea Leoni.

