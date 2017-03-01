Philippines: Prisoners stripped naked and searched causes uproar
PHOTOS showing hundreds of inmates in a Philippine jail made to strip naked for an inspection are causing an uproar and triggering accusations of further human rights abuses under President Rodrigo Duterte's rule. The photos, depicting naked prisoners sitting on the ground in the prison yard, many with their hands raised above their heads, were leaked by prison guards in an attempt to discredit the operation, the head of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency said on Thursday, as reported by the Philippine Star .
