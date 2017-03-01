Philippines police seek 'men of burning desire' for less bloody drugs operation

The Philippines police chief announced the re-launch on Monday of police anti-narcotics operations he hoped would be less bloody, "or even bloodless", entering a new phase in a war on drugs that has caused international alarm. Philippine National Police Director General Ronald Dela Rosa gestures during a news conference at the PNP headquarters in Quezon city, Metro Manila, Philippines January 30, 2017.

