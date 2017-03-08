Philippines lawmakers reject Duterte'...

Philippines lawmakers reject Duterte's appointment of foreign minister

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Philippine lawmakers rejected Perfecto Yasay's appointment as foreign minister on Wednesday, eight months after he was appointed by President Rodrigo Duterte, citing "compelling issues" surrounding his qualifications. Philippine Foreign Secretary Perfecto Yasay gestures during a commission on Appointment hearing at the Senate headquarters in Pasay city, metro Manila, Philippines March 8, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Spicer: No female White House staff... 1 hr RustyS 10
News 'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave... Feb 11 duck femocrats 3
News BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07) Feb 6 Norm 230
News 'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11) Jan '17 Jew on stick 15
News Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08) Jan '17 Sarah natindim 18
News Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex... Jan '17 spud 4
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) Jan '17 DFlip 79
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,864 • Total comments across all topics: 279,410,980

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC