Philippines lawmakers reject Duterte's appointment of foreign minister
Philippine lawmakers rejected Perfecto Yasay's appointment as foreign minister on Wednesday, eight months after he was appointed by President Rodrigo Duterte, citing "compelling issues" surrounding his qualifications. Philippine Foreign Secretary Perfecto Yasay gestures during a commission on Appointment hearing at the Senate headquarters in Pasay city, metro Manila, Philippines March 8, 2017.
