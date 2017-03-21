Philippines in crosshairs for Western...

Philippines in crosshairs for Western trade sanctions

17 hrs ago Read more: The Nation

President Rodrigo Duterte's latest threat of martial law for the insurgency-hit island of Mindanao is ringing alarm bells in the European Union. With Europe already concerned at Duterte's war on drugs and push to reintroduce the death penalty, trade penalties against the Philippines appear to be looming.

Chicago, IL

