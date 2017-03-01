Philippines: Fears over 'puppet' Hous...

Philippines: Fears over 'puppet' House after death penalty Bill passes second reading

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Asian Correspondent

REINSTATEMENT of the death penalty inched closer to realisation on Wednesday when the Philippine House of Representatives approved a president-backed Bill on second reading, sparking concern in the opposition over the apparent muzzling of certain lawmakers. House Bill 4727, which would primarily allow drug-related offences to be punishable by death, was approved by an overwhelming majority after House leaders called for a vote by viva voce .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Asian Correspondent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave... Feb 11 duck femocrats 3
News BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07) Feb 6 Norm 230
News 'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11) Jan '17 Jew on stick 15
News Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08) Jan '17 Sarah natindim 18
News Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex... Jan '17 spud 4
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) Jan '17 DFlip 79
News Japanese premier Abe to visit PH this month, Du... Jan '17 Ainu 20
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,740 • Total comments across all topics: 279,293,236

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC