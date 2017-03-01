Philippines: Fears over 'puppet' House after death penalty Bill passes second reading

REINSTATEMENT of the death penalty inched closer to realisation on Wednesday when the Philippine House of Representatives approved a president-backed Bill on second reading, sparking concern in the opposition over the apparent muzzling of certain lawmakers. House Bill 4727, which would primarily allow drug-related offences to be punishable by death, was approved by an overwhelming majority after House leaders called for a vote by viva voce .

