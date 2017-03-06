Philippines: Ex-cop says he killed 200 while in Davao Death Squad

A woman prays for her loved one who she says was killed due to alleged involvement in illegal drugs, during a Holy Eucharist mass against extra-judicial killings inside a Roman Catholic Church in Paranaque city, metro Manila, Philippines March 2, 2017. Source: Reuters A RETIRED senior policeman in the Philippines has admitted to killing 200 people by his own hand or while supervising operations of the so-called Davao Death Squad at the behest of President Rodrigo Duterte who was the city's mayor for 22 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Asian Correspondent.