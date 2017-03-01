Philippines: Duterte couple kidnapped...

Philippines: Duterte couple kidnapped in Zamboanga del Norte, authorities deployed

PHILIPPINES police have confirmed a man, with the same surname as President Rodrigo Duterte, was kidnapped on Friday evening along with his wife by unidentified men in Siocon, Zamboanga del Norte, Philippines. According to the Rappler , the police say Jose and Jessica Palma Duterte were abducted from their home in Sitio Tabok, Barangy Sta Maria.

Chicago, IL

