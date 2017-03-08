Philippines agrees to resume peace talks with communist rebels
The Philippine government and communist rebels have agreed to resume peace talks and restore separate ceasefires after an escalation of deadly clashes, officials said. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/world-news/article35522941.ece/53d99/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-4f307d82-8e52-4fff-a786-189c7e2e1e00_I1.jpg The Philippine government and communist rebels have agreed to resume peace talks and restore separate ceasefires after an escalation of deadly clashes, officials said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Spicer: No female White House staff...
|18 hr
|Texxy
|40
|'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave...
|Feb 11
|duck femocrats
|3
|BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07)
|Feb '17
|Norm
|230
|'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11)
|Jan '17
|Jew on stick
|15
|Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Sarah natindim
|18
|Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex...
|Jan '17
|spud
|4
|Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08)
|Jan '17
|DFlip
|79
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC