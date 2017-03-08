Philippines agrees to resume peace ta...

Philippines agrees to resume peace talks with communist rebels

8 hrs ago

The Philippine government and communist rebels have agreed to resume peace talks and restore separate ceasefires after an escalation of deadly clashes, officials said.

Chicago, IL

