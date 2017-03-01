Philippine troops recover remains of ...

Philippine troops recover remains of beheaded German hostage

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Trend

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Philippine soldiers have found the remains of an elderly German national who was beheaded by Islamic State-linked Abu Sayyaf militants last week, a military official said late on Saturday, Reutors reported. Both the head and body of Jurgen Kantner were recovered while the troops were conducting combat, search and retrieval operations in Indanan town in the remote southern province of Sulu, Colonel Cirilito Sobejana told reporters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave... Feb 11 duck femocrats 3
News BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07) Feb 6 Norm 230
News 'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11) Jan '17 Jew on stick 15
News Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08) Jan '17 Sarah natindim 18
News Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex... Jan '17 spud 4
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) Jan '17 DFlip 79
News Japanese premier Abe to visit PH this month, Du... Jan '17 Ainu 20
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,571 • Total comments across all topics: 279,321,072

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC