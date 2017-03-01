Philippine troops recover remains of beheaded German hostage

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Philippine soldiers have found the remains of an elderly German national who was beheaded by Islamic State-linked Abu Sayyaf militants last week, a military official said late on Saturday, Reutors reported. Both the head and body of Jurgen Kantner were recovered while the troops were conducting combat, search and retrieval operations in Indanan town in the remote southern province of Sulu, Colonel Cirilito Sobejana told reporters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.